Papal encouragement for Austrian Ski Association

October 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Austrian Ski Association on October 10 as the nation prepares to host the 2025 world championships in skiing.

“I would like to encourage all of you to always cultivate in your endeavors the values inherent in sport, such as constancy, sincerity, friendship, solidarity,” the Pontiff said. “Constancy, sincerity, friendship, solidarity.”

The Pope added, “In this way you make your contribution to a more fraternal world, because sport creates brotherhood, in order to sing, amidst the wonders of nature in your country, the hymn of praise to the Creator.”

