Renewed papal appeal for abolition of death penalty

October 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On October 10, the World Day Against the Death Penalty, Pope Francis issued a renewed appeal for the death penalty’s abolition.

“The death penalty is always inadmissible, because it attacks the inviolability and dignity of the person,” the Pope tweeted. “I appeal for its abolition in all countries of the world. We must not forget that a person can repent and change, even up until the very last moment of their life.”

