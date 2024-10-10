Catholic World News

English cardinal warns against assisted-suicide legislation

October 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster has issued a pastoral letter warning against legislation that would allow for physician-assisted suicide.

The cardinal urges the faithful to contact members of Parliament and urge opposition to the bill, which will be introduced next week. He argues that if the bill becomes law, “a key protection of human life falls away.” He also warns that the legislation would quickly become subject to abuse, saying:

The evidence from every single country in which such a law has been passed is clear: that the circumstances in which the taking of a life is permitted are widened and widened, making assisted suicide and medical killing, or euthanasia, more and more available and accepted.

Cardinal Nichols has directed that his letter should be read at all parish churches in the Westminster diocese this weekend.

