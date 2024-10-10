Catholic World News

Pope: Pray Rosary every day for those suffering ‘madness of war’

October 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his October 9 general audience, Pope Francis said, “May the month of October, dedicated to the Holy Rosary, constitute a valuable opportunity to value this traditional Marian prayer. I urge you all to pray the Rosary every day, confidently abandoning yourselves into the hands of Mary.”

“To her, the caring mother, we entrust the sufferings and the desire for peace of the peoples suffering the madness of war, especially the martyred Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, Sudan,” the Pope added.

The Pope’s words, delivered in Italian, were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of his remarks.

