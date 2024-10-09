Catholic World News

Bishop Tissier de Mallerais, ordained by Archbishop Lefebvre, dead at 79

October 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Bernard Tissier de Mallerais, one of the four bishops whose ordination without Vatican approval led to the excommunication of the late Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, has died at the age of 79.

Bishop Tissier de Mallerais, who served as secretary-general of the Society of St. Pius X from 1984 to 1996, had been hospitalized since suffering a fractured skull in a fall in September.

