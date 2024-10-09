Catholic World News

Colorado court dismisses case against cake artist

October 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Alliance Defending Freedom

CWN Editor's Note: Colorado’s top court has dismissed a lawsuit against Jack Phillips, the proprietor of Masterpiece Cakeshop, who has been under legal siege for more than decade because he declines to prepare customized cakes for same-sex weddings.

A discrimination case against Phillips was rejected by the US Supreme Court in 2018. But a new suit was quickly filed against him. The Colorado court threw out the latter suit on procedural grounds.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!