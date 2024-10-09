Catholic World News

Georgia Supreme Court reinstates 6-week abortion ban while appeal is heard

October 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Georgia Supreme Court has barred enforcement of a lower state court ruling that declared the state’s LIFE Act unconstitutional.

The law protects most unborn children from abortion after a heartbeat is detectable.

