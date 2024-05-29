Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, reflects on the Holy Spirit in the Acts of the Apostles

October 09, 2024

At his October 9 general audience, Pope Francis reflected on the Holy Spirit in the Acts of the Apostles, in the eighth talk in a series devoted to the theme of “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit guides the people of God towards Jesus our hope.”

“In our continuing catechesis on the Holy Spirit, we now turn to the account of Pentecost in the Book of Acts, which describes the Apostles as being ‘filled with the Holy Spirit’ and sent forth to proclaim the Gospel to the world,” Pope Francis said, according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “In every age, the Spirit guides the Church in her mission to embrace all peoples in the unity of the Body of Christ.”

“Let us ask the Spirit to confirm the Church in fidelity to her unity and universality by drawing all peoples closer to Christ and to one another through the preaching of the Good News of our salvation,” the summary concluded.

Previous audiences since series begin:

