Pope, at general audience, reflects on the Holy Spirit in the Acts of the Apostles
October 09, 2024
At his October 9 general audience, Pope Francis reflected on the Holy Spirit in the Acts of the Apostles, in the eighth talk in a series devoted to the theme of “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit guides the people of God towards Jesus our hope.”
“In our continuing catechesis on the Holy Spirit, we now turn to the account of Pentecost in the Book of Acts, which describes the Apostles as being ‘filled with the Holy Spirit’ and sent forth to proclaim the Gospel to the world,” Pope Francis said, according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “In every age, the Spirit guides the Church in her mission to embrace all peoples in the unity of the Body of Christ.”
“Let us ask the Spirit to confirm the Church in fidelity to her unity and universality by drawing all peoples closer to Christ and to one another through the preaching of the Good News of our salvation,” the summary concluded.
Previous audiences since series begin:
- 1. The Spirit of God was hovering over the waters (May 29, 2024)
- 2. “The wind blows where it wishes”: Where there is the Spirit of God, there is freedom (June 5, 2024)
- 3. “All Scripture is inspired by God”: Knowing God’s love through God’s words (June 12, 2024)
- 4. The Spirit teaches the Bride to pray: The Psalms, symphony of prayer in the Bible (June 19, 2024)
- On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26, 2024; no audiences in July)
- 5. Incarnate by the work of the Holy Spirit, from the Virgin Mary: How to conceive and bear Jesus (August 7, 2024; no audience on August 14)
- 6. “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me”: The Holy Spirit in the Baptism of Jesus (August 21, 2024)
- Sea and desert (on migrants) (August 28, 2024; no audiences on September 4 and 11)
- The Apostolic Journey to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore (September 18, 2024)
- 7. Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness. The Holy Spirit, our ally in the fight against the spirit of evil (September 25, 2024)
- No audience on October 2 (opening Mass of second session of Synod on Synodality)
