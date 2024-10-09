Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for renewed international action to combat ‘scourge of drug use’

October 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A leading Vatican diplomat called for a “renewed commitment to the existing framework of international cooperation to prevent and contrast the illicit traffic of drugs, while adapting it to the new forms of production and distribution that are plaguing our societies.”

“The scourge of drug use continues to spread: the world is facing a severe opioid crisis, while new psychoactive substances have taken over a significant part of the international illicit drug market,” Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, told a UN committee on October 7.

Archbishop Caccia called for a “threefold approach based on law enforcement, appropriate care for those suffering from addiction, and prevention through education.”

“Misinformation that downplays the risks of drugs is prevalent on social media and, regrettably, children can be exposed to it at an early age,” he said. “For this reason, education efforts should start within the family and at school and include up-to-date scientific information on how drugs negatively affect the brain, body, personal behavior and community.”

