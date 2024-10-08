Catholic World News

Pope sends encouragement to Christians in the Middle East

October 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the Christians living in the Middle East, Pope Francis has thanked them “for wanting to stay in your country,” assuring them of his prayers.

The Pope saluted “children of your ancient churches, today ‘martyrs’, seeds of peace in the winter of war.” He urged them to fast and pray for peace in the region, saying that “these the weapons of love that change history, the weapons that defeat our only true enemy: the spirit of evil that fuels war.”

