Over 200 US hospitals offer sex-change treatment for chlldren

October 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Almost 14,000 American children have undergone irreversible sex-change procedures in the past five years, according to the watchdog DoNoHarm.

The group found that 225 hospitals in the US have offered sex-change surgeries, puberty blockers, or hormone therapies for children. These hospitals have billed nearly $120 million for the sex-change treatments.

