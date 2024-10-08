Catholic World News

Citing Purdue ruling, bankruptcy judge permits victims to sue Buffalo parishes, schools

October 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Four months after the Supreme Court’s Purdue ruling (AP coverage) altered bankruptcy proceedings, the judge in the Diocese of Buffalo cited the decision in allowing abuse victims to sue individual parishes and schools.

The CEO of Ave Maria School of Law discussed how the Purdue ruling could reshape Catholic diocesan bankruptcy cases and might even lead dioceses to opt for liquidation of assets rather than seek reorganization. Now, a bankruptcy judge said that the Purdue ruling has led him to lift his four-year stay on lawsuits against Buffalo’s Catholic parishes and schools.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

