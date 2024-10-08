Catholic World News

Annual Red Mass celebrated ahead of Supreme Court term

October 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington was the principal celebrant at the annual Red Mass (video) that precedes the Supreme Court term. Deacon Darryl Kelley, an attorney and convert to Catholicism, preached the homily at the Mass, which took place on October 6 in St. Matthew’s Cathedral.

Two Supreme Court justices, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, were in attendance, as was Elizabeth Prelogar, the Biden administration’s Solicitor General.

