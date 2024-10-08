Catholic World News

USCCB announces mental health novena

October 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, as part of its national mental health campaign, has announced a mental health novena that will begin on October 10 (World Mental Health Day) and conclude on October 18 (the Feast of St. Luke, patron of health care).

The bishops’ conference has encouraged dioceses to draw attention to mental health on October 13, the Sunday within the novena.

