Israeli military operation ‘cannot bring security,’ says former Jerusalem Patriarch

October 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michel Sabbah, the retired Latin-rite Catholic Patriarch of Jerusalem, has given his name to a ‘Christian Reflection’ on the violence in the Middle East, issued on the October 7 anniversary of the Hamas massacre.

“We are staring into the darkness,” the statement reads, “as the cycle of death continues unabated.”

The statement argues that Israel’s military operation “can destroy and bring death,” but “cannot bring the security that the Israelis need.” True peace, the statement says, will be possible “only when the tragedy of the Palestinian people ends.”

