Massacre in Haiti draws attention to gang rule

October 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “The people are exhausted,” Archbishop Ma Leroy Mésidor of Port-au-Prince, Haiti said after at least 70 people were killed by an armed criminal gang in Pont Sondé.

The massacre was the latest example of brutal gang rule in Haiti, where public authorities have been unable to maintain order. “The country is completely sick,” the archbishop said, in a plea for help.

