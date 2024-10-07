Catholic World News

Pope leads Rosary for peace

October 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis led a Rosary for peace at the Basilica of St. Mary Major on the evening of October 6, the eve of the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war.

“We have need of your loving gaze that invites us to trust in your Son, Jesus,” the Pope said as he invoked the Blessed Virgin Mary. “You who are ready to embrace our sorrows, fly to our aid in these times oppressed by injustices and devastated by wars, wipe the tears from the suffering faces of those who mourn the loss of their loved ones, awaken us from the stupor that has darkened our path, and disarm our hearts from the weapons of violence.”

“Turn your maternal gaze upon the human family, which has lost the joy of peace and the sense of fraternity,” the Pope added. “Intercede for our world in danger, so that it may cherish life and reject war, care for those who suffer, the poor, the defenseless, the sick, and the afflicted, and protect our common home.”

