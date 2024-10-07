Catholic World News

Pope, at Mass for Vatican police, emphasizes role of angels

October 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on October 5 for the Vatican City State’s Gendarmerie Corps, whose patron saint is St. Michael the Archangel.

“The devil always tries to destroy man, he presents things as if they were good, but his intention is to destroy,” the Pope preached in his homily, delivered in Italian. “Fortunately, we are certain that we are not alone in this struggle, because the Lord has entrusted the archangels with the task of defending man.”

“We all have an angel beside us who never leaves us alone and helps us not to go the wrong way,” the Pope continued. “And you, too, following the example of St. Michael the Archangel, are like angels, who guard and are at the service.”

