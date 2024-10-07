Catholic World News

Family first, community first: papal address to Italian family business association

October 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Italian Association of Family Businesses on October 5 and told them that “the Church is the family of God and looks kindly on everything that is family.”

“First the family and, within the family, the people,” he said. “Community first ... Only the neurotic are isolated.”

“You are characterized by the delicate balance between family and work, which is expressed in entrepreneurial courage and responsibility,” he added. “Care for your business, care for the family, care for our common home, care for future generations.”

“I encourage you to keep going, to feel that you are part, in the Church, of a larger family and a greater undertaking, which is service to the Kingdom of God and to its justice,” the Pontiff continued. “I therefore invite you to enlarge your heart and broaden your outlook, to nurture listening, at home and in business, between different generations ... Do not be afraid, and keep going with confidence.”

