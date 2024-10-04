Catholic World News

Controversial Franciscan leaving priesthood, religious life

October 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Dan Horan, a Franciscan who had become a prominent advocate of gender theory and homosexual rights, has announced that he is leaving the Franciscan order and seeking laicization.

Father Horan, the director of the Center for the Study of Spirituality in Notre Dame, Indiana, revealed his decision in a column for the National Catholic Reporter, to which he has frequently contributed. He said that “after a substantial period of prayerful discernment, I have concluded that I am no longer called to remain a friar minor.”

Horan chose the feast of St. Francis to announce his decision. In his Reporter essay he said that “Francis often changed his mind,” and that the saint frequently made “a transition from one way of thinking or being to another, while maintaining some continuity with what came before.” He claimed that his transition was similar, and that he remained a faithful Catholic, “willing to serve the church and world in new ways.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

