President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Pontiff

October 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 2 with President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan.

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the conversation had centered on church-state relations, but also covered questions of international relations and world peace.

