New EU ambassador discusses priorities for EU-Vatican relations

October 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The European Union’s new ambassador to the Holy See presented his letters of credence to Pope Francis on October 3.

Martin Selmayr, the new ambassador, tweeted that he looks forward to working with the Pope and the Vatican’s Secretariat of State “on fighting climate change and poverty in the world, putting human dignity at the center of asylum & migration policies, promoting value-based frameworks for artificial intelligence and, above all, working for a just peace in all parts of the world.”

