Vatican bank employees fired for marrying; appeal underway

October 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Institute for Religious Works (IOR), commonly known as the Vatican bank, has dismissed two employees who married in violation of a new IOR anti-nepotism rule. The couple immediately appealed the decision.

Laura Sgro, a lawyer for the couple (who have been identified as “Romeo and Juliet” in Italian newspaper accounts), said that the firing of the couple is “null, illegitimate and gravely damaging to the fundamental rights of persons and workers.”

When the IOR announced new rules that barred married couples from working together on its staff—a rule that brought the IOR into conformity with other banking institutions—“Romeo and Juliet” announced plans to marry before the rule took effect. They appealed to Pope Francis for a dispensation from the rule, but received no reply, Sgro says. The couple—who already had three children—were dismissed on October 1.

