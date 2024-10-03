Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman thanks Biden administration, Congress for welcoming refugees

October 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, Texas, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, expressed gratitude for the resettlement of 100,000 refugees in the United States in the 2024 fiscal year, which concluded on September 30—the highest number since 1994.

“Resettling 100,000 refugees is a significant achievement, given the all-time low number seen in 2021 and some of the challenges facing American communities at this time, including a nationwide shortage of affordable housing,” he said. “We appreciate the efforts undertaken by the Biden Administration in recent years to reassert and grow our nation’s proud tradition of welcoming refugees. This would not be possible without the bipartisan support of Congress.”

