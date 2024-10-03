Catholic World News

‘Share the meaning, hope, and joy of faith with everyone,’ Pope tells German Catholics, Lutherans

October 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received German Catholic and Lutheran pilgrims on October 2 and encouraged them to “share the meaning, hope, and joy of faith with everyone.”

“All the richness of our faith is a gift, a gift from God that we receive not only for ourselves, but always for others too, for the people around us, including those who seem to be far from faith, who have not yet heard talk of Christ, or who think He has nothing important to say to us,” the Pope told the pilgrims from the Catholic Diocese of Dresden-Meissen and the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Saxony.

“It seems to me that the life of many people today is lacking in the meaning, hope and joy that the world cannot give,” he continued. “Therefore, I urge you to share the meaning, hope and joy of faith with everyone, with confidence and humility.”

The Pontiff also paid tribute to the Dresden Boys’ Choir.

“Art in general, but music in particular, is a language that is understood by all and is able to challenge, inspire and uplift people,” the Pope said. “This is why we have this rich symbolism in churches, which makes the unsayable tangible and concrete: candles, incense, art and music!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!