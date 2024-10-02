Catholic World News

New York archdiocese to sue insurers over abuse-suit payments

October 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The New York archdiocese is bringing suit against its insurance company for “attempting to evade their legal and moral contractual obligation” in the payment of sex-abuse claims, Cardinal Timothy Dolan has announced.

The cardinal said that the archdiocese wants to settle the claims of sex-abuse victims promptly, but has been thwarted by the insurer’s failure to pay. Chubb replied that the archdiocese “tolerated, concealed, and covered up rampant child sexual abuse for decades, and despite having substantial financial resources, they still refuse to compensate their victims.”

