‘Be co-responsible for the Church’s mission,’ Pope urges laity

October 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a video for the October papal prayer intention (for a shared mission), Pope Francis urged the lay faithful to “be co-responsible for the Church’s mission.”

“We priests are not the bosses of the laity, but their pastors. Jesus called us, one and others – not one above others, or one on one side and others on another side, but complementing each other,” the Pope said. “We are community. That is why we need to walk together, taking the path of synodality.”

He continued:

Sure, you could ask me, What can I do as a bus driver? A farmer? A fisher? What all of us need to do is to witness with our lives. Be co-responsible for the Church’s mission.



The laity, the baptized are in the Church, in their own home, and need to take care of it. So do we priests and consecrated persons. Everyone contributes what they know how to do best. We are co-responsible in mission, we participate and we live in the communion of the Church.

