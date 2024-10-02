Catholic World News

St. Peter’s Basilica seeks young adult readers, altar servers

October 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: St. Peter’s Basilica has issued a general invitation to young adults living in Rome to serve as lectors, altar servers, and acolytes at the Masses there.

To participate, one must be at least 18 years old, according to the announcement.

