Mongolia cardinal emphasizes centrality of proclaiming the Gospel to those who have never heard it

October 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, IMC, the Italian-born apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, warned that the centrality of proclaiming the Gospel to those who have never heard it before has been obscured.

“It seems that in the age of globalization and the apparent reduction of geographical distances, there is no longer any room for this aspect of missionary work, which consists in going out and inserting oneself into human contexts that are different from one’s own,” Cardinal Marengo said in an interview with Fides, the agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies.

He continued:

In fact, I believe that, precisely in our time, it is worth recognizing the specificity of the first proclamation of the Gospel, the Gospel that is proclaimed to those who do not know what it is. This specificity must not be diluted, it must not be lost in an overly general discourse on mission. To be aware of this specificity and to always take it into account seems vital to me for in this period for the entire action of the Church in the world and for its journey through history.

“It is one thing to live in places where the Church is established with all the charisms and ministries, and quite another to have a Church with only one local priest, as is the case with us in Mongolia,” he added. “I am amazed by the growing interest of writers, journalists and ecclesiastical scholars in our small church in Mongolia, where they see a missionary experience similar to that in the Acts of the Apostles.”

