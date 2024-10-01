Catholic World News

Vermont diocese files for bankruptcy

October 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Burlington, Vermont has filed for bankruptcy, becoming the 38th US diocese to take that step in the wake of the sex-abuse scandal.

The diocese, in a filing with a federal bankruptcy court, listed liabilities of up to $10 million, with 30 lawsuits still unresolved.

