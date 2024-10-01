Catholic World News

Catholic radio reporter killed in Democratic Republic of Congo

October 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Edmond Bahati Monja, an investigative journalist for the Radio Maria in Goma, was shot and killed by armed men on September 27.

Goma is situated in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), an area largely controlled by the M23 rebel movement. “At least a dozen journalists have been murdered in and around Goma within two years,” the Fides news service reports. Bahati had been reporting on the violence committed by rebels and militia groups in the region.

