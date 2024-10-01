Catholic World News

New York bishop opposes ballot item promoting gender ideology

October 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Barres of Rockville Centre, New York, has issued a strong statement of opposition to “Proposal One” on the New York ballot, which would commit the state to promotion of gender ideology.

“The amendment does nothing to guarantee equality before the law,” the bishop argues, “but instead seeks to eviscerate parental rights and undermine the religious liberty of Catholic parishes, schools, and hospitals.” He concludes:

New Yorkers who do not wish to see the State Constitution used to implement a harmful gender ideology that would reach into nearly every facet of ever[y]day life, from sports to schools, from bathrooms to gyms to hospitals–even into churches, synagogues and mosques-must vote ‘NO’ on Proposal One.

