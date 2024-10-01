Catholic World News

Vatican envoy urges UN to clarify understanding of human rights

October 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement to a UN “Human Dimension” conference in Warsaw, the Vatican’s representative remarked that the UN has been unable to reach accord on many issues because of “substantial disagreements on the very understanding or interpretation of human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

Msgr. Richard Gyhra argued that mistaken concepts of human rights, “not unlike the one that considers human rights and fundamental freedoms as privileges granted by the State (which could then be subsequently withdrawn whenever the authority pleases), tend to create ‘categories’ of rights and rights-holders, undercutting the very idea of the universality of human rights.”

