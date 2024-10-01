Catholic World News

Pope meets with advocates of women’s diaconate ahead of Synod opening

October 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met with women’s ministry advocates on September 30, two days before the opening of the second session of the Synod on Synodality, according to the National Catholic Reporter.

The Vatican newspaper characterized the meeting as an audience with a delegation from the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon (CEAMA). The Reporter, however, characterized the meeting as one organized by CEAMA with a “global delegation of women’s ministry advocates, including leading proponents” of a female diaconate.

Casey Stanton of Discerning Deacons, an American, said after the meeting that “part of what we wanted to convey [to the Pope] was our gratitude for the synod, which has created a way to dream together about what’s possible in our Church.”

“We’ve been growing this dream of a prophetic, synodal diaconate,” she added. “I think the more we multiply those sorts of encounters, the more the possibility of women deacons emerges.”

