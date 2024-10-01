Catholic World News

Our Sunday Visitor ceases publication as weekly newspaper, becomes monthly magazine

October 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Our Sunday Visitor, once the leading weekly Catholic news source in the United States, has ceased publication as a weekly newspaper and has become a monthly magazine.

Founded by the future Archbishop John Francis Noll in 1912, the newspaper grew to over a million subscribers in its heyday. It continues to publish news wire stories through its OSV News service.

