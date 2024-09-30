Catholic World News

Be ready to listen, preacher says at Synod retreat

September 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “If we have no questions, or superficial questions, our faith is dead,” Father Timothy Radcliffe said as he preached the spiritual retreat opening the meeting of the Synod on Synodality.

The Dominican priest, chosen by Pope Francis to guide the retreat, said that the Synod “is not a place for negotiations about structural change, but for choosing life, for conversion and forgiveness.” Insisting on the importance of being open to the thoughts of others, he cautioned: “Our very love of the Church, in utterly different ways, can us lock inside a narrow world, gazing at our ecclesiastical navels, watching others, ready to spot their deviations and denounce them.”

