Pax Christi center for nonviolence opens in Rome

September 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinals Charles Maung Bo of Yangon, Myanmar and Robert McElroy of San Diego presided on September 29 at the inauguration of the Catholic Institute for Nonviolence, a project of Pax Christi International.

The Rome center is designed to promote nonviolent action throughout the world as an alternative to warfare. Cardinal Bo said: “Jesus’ rejection of violence was not weakness; He proclaimed that love is stronger than hate, that peace endures longer than war, and that justice, when built on the foundation of nonviolence, is unshakeable.”

