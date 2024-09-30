Catholic World News

Arlington Carmelites establish foundation to protect property from bishop

September 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A community of Carmelite nuns in Arlington, Texas, has transferred ownership of its property to a newly established foundation, in the latest action in a long battle with Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth.

The new foundation, governed by supporters of the nuns, was evidently created to block Bishop Olson from gaining control of the monastery’s substantial property. Matthew Bobo, an attorney for the Carmelite community, said “we’re hoping now that he understands that this property is something he will never get his hands on.”

Bishop Olson has denied having designs on the property. He has charged the nuns with “scandalous disobedience” because they have refused to accept his authority or that of a Vatican-appointed superior.

