Catholic World News

Two Peruvians who denounced Vatican investigator threatened with excommunication

September 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Two Peruvian Catholics who have filed a criminal complaint against a Vatican investigator have been threatened with excommunication if they do not retract the complaint.

Giuliana Caccia Arana and layman Sebastian Blanco say that their testimony about the troubled Sodality of Christian Life (SCV) was leaked by Msgr. Jordi Bertomeu, a member of the Vatican team investigating the lay movement. They filed criminal charges against him in July.

On September 27, the two lay Catholics announced that they had been summoned to the office of the apostolic nuncio in Peru, and warned that they would be excommunicated if they did not withdraw the “unjust and reckless complaint” and apologize. The Vatican accused them of “publicly arousing hatred against the Apostolic See” and “impeding the free exercise of the ecclesiastical power.”

Caccia and Blanco said that they would not comply with the order.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!