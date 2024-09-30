Catholic World News
Pope defends statements on abortion, on women, on war
September 30, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to reporters on the flight that brought him back to Rome after a controversial visit to Belgium, Pope Francis defended himself against criticism of his public statements.
- Responding to a reporter’s assertion that his praise for the late King Baudoin’s pro-life stand had “caused some astonishment in Belgium,” Pope Francis was adamant. “Let’s not forget to say this: abortion is murder,” he insisted. He added that “contraception is another matter.”
- Reacting to a critical statement issued by the Catholic University of Louvain [see today’s separate CWN headline], the Pontiff observed that the statement was released while he was speaking—showing that the criticism of his views had been prepared in advance. “This is not moral,” he said. He went on to defend the Church’s teaching on the role of women, saying that “masculinizing women is not humane.” He added: “Regarding ministry, the mysticism of women is greater than ministry.”
- Questioned about Israeli air strikes on Lebanon, the Pope said that “defense must always be proportionate to the attack.” Without explicitly applying that standard to the Israeli strikes, he said that any disproportionate responses to aggression are “immoral actions.”
- Regarding the sex-abuse issue that had been discussed frequently during his visit to Belgium, Pope Francis said: “We bear the responsibility for helping people who have been abused and taking care of them.” But he defended the Vatican’s response, saying: “There is a Commission, and it was created by Cardinal O’Malley. It works!:
Quote: He added that “contraception is another matter.” Where are the Catholic bishops and cardinals?