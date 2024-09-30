Pope praises late Belgian king for pro-life stand
September 30, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: During his visit to Belgium, Pope Francis visited the tomb of the King Baudouin, and praised the late monarch for his decision to “leave his position as king to avoid signing a murderous law” legalizing abortion.
The Pope’s statement—made in the company of the current ruler, King Philippe, during a visit to the royal crypt—caused an angry reaction among Belgian supporters of legal abortion.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Baudouin abdicated for a single day, from April 4, 1990 to April 5 in order to avoid signing the legalization of abortion. He is not exactly a martyr for the pro-life cause.