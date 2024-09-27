Catholic World News

Pew survey finds most Catholics dispute Church teachings

September 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a survey of self-identified Catholics in seven countries in the Western hemisphere, Pew Research found that substantial majorities in every country favor a change in Church teaching on contraception and on the ordination of women.

The Pew survey—which questioned Catholics in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and the US—found more mixed results on the questions of priestly celibacy and same-sex unions.

Not surprisingly, the survey found that Catholics who attended Mass and prayed more frequently were less likely to call for changes in Church teaching.

The Pew study found generally favorable attitudes toward Pope Francis, although his popularity has declined substantially in the past ten years. That decline was most marked in his native country, Argentina, where the percentage of respondents giving a favorable opinion of the Pontiff fell from 98% to 74%.

