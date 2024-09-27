Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State demands nuclear disarmament in UN speech

September 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “The only way to avoid a nuclear war is the total elimination of nuclear weapons,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin proclaimed in a September 26 address to a UN meeting on disarmament.

The Vatican Secretary of State decried the “troubling reliance by nuclear-weapons States on nuclear deterrence,” saying that expenditures on nuclear arsenals would better go to serving the needs of the poor.

