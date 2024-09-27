Catholic World News

Pope Francis, in book foreword, lauds St. John Paul II

September 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a book foreword dated April 27 and released on September 26, Pope Francis paid tribute to Pope St. John Paul II as a “source of inspiration” who “draws people to Christ through his way of life, the depth of his teachings, and his ability to connect with the lives of people.”

“This collection of short passages from his writings, most of them unpublished outside of Poland, and some even unpublished within Poland, provides small gems that allow us to savor his human and Christian depth,” Pope Francis said of the book, La meta è la felicità [The Goal is Happiness].

Pope Francis added:

In today’s world, so restless and unpredictable, we particularly need his example and fatherly care. Yet, one cannot fully understand Saint John Paul II without knowing Karol Wojtyła, the origin of this saintly Pope, without discovering his personality, his work, his activity, and his teachings as a man, priest, bishop, and cardinal. This includes his special relationship with young people, his fatherly care for them, and the drama of his life, during which he lost all his family members one after the other.

