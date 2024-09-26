Catholic World News

Pope meets with Rome’s homeless before flight to Luxembourg

September 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Before leaving on a flight to Luxembourg on Thursday morning, to begin the 46th foreign trip of his pontificate, Pope Francis met with a group of Rome’s homeless people.

The homeless, who take shelter at night under the colonnade in St. Peter’s Square, were gathered together in the early-morning hours by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, to greet the Pontiff.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!