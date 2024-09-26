Catholic World News

Pope praises Cambodia’s anti-mine efforts

September 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: During a recent audience with Ly Thuch, president of the Conference for the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Landmines, Pope Francis praised Cambodia’s efforts to eradicate landmines, The Phnom Penh Post reported.

The Pope “praised Cambodia for its active participation in humanitarian efforts to eliminate the dangers of landmines worldwide and for supporting victims,” according to the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority. “Pope Francis emphasized, ‘We must fight for peace, we must fight to help the victims of landmines, and we all need to promote peace.’”

