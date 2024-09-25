Catholic World News

New law creates huge ‘buffer zones’ around abortion clinics in Scotland

September 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Scottish Sun

CWN Editor's Note: Pro-lifers risk fines of £10,000 ($13,325) for any form of demonstrations within 218 feet of an abortion clinic, under the terms of a draconian new law that took effect in Scotland today.

Police approached two women who were praying the Rosary outside a Glasgow hospital where abortions are performed, and told them that their silent prayer was a violation of the new law. The women eventually left the scene.

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children said: “Scotland has just taken a colossal step backwards for civil liberties, establishing itself as the most illiberal and anti-free speech nation in the Western world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!