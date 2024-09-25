Catholic World News

Pope decries escalating violence in Lebanon

September 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke against the “unacceptable” escalation of violence in Lebanon, and called upon world leaders to stop the bloodshed, at the conclusion of his regular public audience on September 25.

The Pope observed that the exchange of bombing attacks has “caused many victims and destruction” in Lebanon during the past week. He then asked prayers “for all people who suffer due to war,” mentioning in particular Ukraine, Myanmaw, Israel, and Sudan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!