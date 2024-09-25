Catholic World News

Change economic thinking with spirit of St. Francis, Pope urges

September 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on September 25 with representatives of the “Economy of Francesco” group, and thanked them for their efforts to change economic thinking.

“The world of economics is in need of change,” the Pope said. “You will not change it only by becoming ministers, or Nobel laureates or great economists – all good things. You will change it above all by loving it, in the light of God, by imbuing it with the values and the strength of goodness, with the evangelical spirit of Francis of Assisi.”

The Pope made a special point of condemning the manufacture and sale of armaments, which he described as “profit for killing.”

