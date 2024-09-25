Catholic World News

Federal judge blocks abortion-coverage mandate for Catholic employers

September 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge in North Dakota has blocked enforcement of Biden administration rules that would have required Catholic institutions to provide time off for employees seeking abortions or in vitro fertilization treatments.

Judge Daniel Traynor ruled in favor of Catholic plaintiffs who sought to halt enforcement of the rules while their legal challenge was settled. The judge said in his ruling that the case illustrates “the danger of government action that is clearly anti-religion.”

